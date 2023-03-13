Corning teen Crystal Marquez, a senior at Corning High School, has been named the first place winner of the Tehama County Poetry Out Loud Competition.
Marquez received the artistic achievement award and $200 in prize money during a Tehama County Arts Council-hosted contest on Feb. 23.
Council member Barbara Luzzadder said Marquez fully engaged her audience with her passionate interpretation of the poets' words, thoughts and intent, handling it with great poise and confidence.
Marquez’s memorization and recitation of two poems was a requirement of the contest. She selected her entries “A Boat Beneath a Sunny Sky,” by Lewis Carroll, and “Early Affection,” by George Moses Horton, both of which came from the Poetry Out Loud anthology of over 400 poems.
"I chose ‘A Boat Beneath a Sunny Sky,’ by Lewis Carroll because it sounded really whimsical and dream-like and I have loved his book, Alice in Wonderland for so long," Marquez said. “I wanted to transform the listener into another world. As for the second poem I chose, ‘Early Affection,’ I really loved how it is about pure, innocent, beautiful love."
Marquez has always loved poetry, but said her interest really developed over the last two years when her high school Advanced Placement course assignments asked for students to create and perform their own poems in class, and assigned readings of old and current poetry.
"I think it is such a beautiful form of art where people can express themselves," she added.
Although involved in many activities, such as high school choir, dancing with Ballet Folklorico, 4-H and Girl Scouts, Marquez said she entered the Poetry Out Loud competition in an effort to “get out there more” and be involved on a wider level.
“All of my activities have gotten me out of my comfort zone and have helped me in talking with people,” she added.
Marquez, who is the daughter of Francisco and Dionisia Marquez, will be entering the California State Poetry Out Loud competition, and from there possibly competing on the national level in Washington DC, with a first place prize of $20,000.
The Poetry Out Loud is a nationwide arts education program that encourages the study of great poetry by holding recitation competitions for high school students across the country. It also helps students develop speaking skills and builds self- confidence, Luzzader said.