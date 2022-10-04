Corning will soon be soliciting bids for the demolition of the buildings located on the city block where the grant-funded Downtown Recreation Center and Plaza Project will be constructed.
The full city block is located between Solano, Third, Fourth and Marin streets.
During a special City Council meeting on Sept. 27 the council voted unanimously to approve the demolition project’s specifications and bid documents and authorized the city go out to bid on the project. The specifications included remediation of any asbestos at the site.
“The proposed project is the first step in the Downtown Recreation Center and Plaza Project that the City received grant funding from the Department of Parks and Recreation Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program of 2018,” City Manager Kristina Miller said.
Once the bids are received and reviewed by city staff, the successful low bid will be brought back to the City Council for approval of the contract award.
The state grant of $8.5 million will fund the project, which will include a splash pad, recreation center, playground and exercise equipment, park benches and tables, awnings, amphitheater, landscaping, solar lighting and more.
“The Recreation Center and City Plaza will act as a catalyst to revitalize downtown (Corning), create a sense of place for community events and activities, and provide recreational opportunities for residents,” Miller said.