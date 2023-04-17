Corning Recreation Department Director Christina Meeds said she is excited to invite the community’s children to take part in the first annual "#Corning500 Cardboard Car Foot Race," which will take place during the May 2 Tuesday Night Market on Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets.
“Here's the chance for Tehama County children to live their race car driver dreams,” she added.
The footrace is free to participate and includes children ages 2-9 years old bringing their cardboard box race-car shell, which they will then wear in a footrace.
The races will be broken up into age divisions, with a pre-race tech check and flagging provided by Corning police officers.
“Watch out for speeding or you might get a ticket,” Meeds said.
Tuesday Night Market will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the race event tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m.
However, Meeds said the race time is subject to change, based on other activities, including the high school and youth Ballet Folklorico performances.
The race location will be adjacent to the area of the Tuesday Night Market.
PAL Mentoring will be helping with the race and serve as the "pit crew" to keep everyone on track.
Cardboard car-making instructions and photos are available online on sites such as Pinterest to help get kids' creative juices flowing, Meeds advised.
For more information call Corning City Hall at 530-824-7034.