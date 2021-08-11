Kindergarten through eighth-grade students will be returning to elementary school campuses in Corning and the surrounding areas today, Thursday, Aug. 12, supply-filled backpacks in tow.
“We are excited to welcome back all of our students to our campuses this Thursday,” said Tiffany Dietz, Corning Union Elementary School District superintendent. “We are looking forward to a year of learning and fun.”
To prepare for the arrival of students, the district was very busy over the summer with many projects that include a new play structure at Woodson Elementary and complete remodel of Olive View parking lot and second-grade playground area.
In addition, there was the destruction of West Street Elementary School buildings in preparation for the new Multi-Purpose Room going in (construction to begin June, 2022), and tower construction to provide filtered, educational wi-fi to district students at no cost – to be completed this fall.
“We have expanded our staff by many positions for this school year,” Dietz added. “We have added a Special Education Coordinator, an ELD Coordinator, five additional intervention teachers, two additional counselors, one additional psychologist, three new behavior intervention support staff, two additional bilingual liaisons and multiple classified support staff.”
The district hired Andrew Fisher as the new principal at the Maywood DaVinci, and new Assistant Principal Jennifer Scovel.
“Our entire staff has been working hard to prepare for an exceptional school year of accelerated learning,” Dietz said.
The district consists of West Street Elementary, Woodson Elementary, Olive View Elementary, Maywood Middle School and DaVinci Academy, and Rancho Tehama Elementary School.
Back to School Night at Olive View is 6 p.m., Aug. 17; Woodson is 5 p.m. Aug. 18; West Street is 5 p.m. Aug. 24; and Rancho Tehama is 5 p.m., Aug. 26.
Estimated enrollment for this school year is 1,998, according to district records. Enrollment at the end of the 2020/21 school year was 1,991.
The district office is located at 1005 Hoag St., and can be contacted at 530-824-7700. The next CUESD Board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 8.