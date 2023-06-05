The Corning Fire Department’s large American Flag waved over the gathering at Sunset Hills Cemetery on May 29 for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony, where nearly 100 people came to show their respect for the men and women who have served, many with their lives, to protect the United States in times of war.
Rows of red, white and blue flags staked at each veteran’s grave served as a backdrop to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4218 Commander Mike Taylor welcoming guests, including District 1 Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale. The flags were placed at the graves by members of local boy and girl scout troops and veterans.
“Yes, this is a day of barbecues, camping and family get-togethers, but this is the real reason for this day, honoring and recognizing those who gave their all to protect and serve,” Taylor said, previous to leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance following the National Anthem being sung by Charlie Troughton.
After VFW Chaplin Dennis Wyman provided the invocation California Army National Guard Sgt. First Class Jared Smith addressed the crowd. He is a combat veteran who has served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The combat veterans who have fought for this country, what they faced, what they overcame, has made my combat tasks safer and easier,” Smith said.
He went on to say it is not just those who died while serving their country that need to be honored and remembered, but their families as well.
“We owe them a debt of gratitude and the greatest of honors,” Smith added. “This is a serious and somber duty we choose to uphold today. These women and men throughout our great United States history are missed and loved. They are our mothers, fathers, daughters and sons, country women and men, schoolmates, our family.”
LaMalfa was invited to share a few remarks. “I am grateful to all of you here today to honor all those who took part in blessing our country with their service.”
He added that the people of this country today need to uphold the principles this nation was built on.
“We have to be strong participants of upholding our constitutional values and make sure those of us that take that vow always do as well,” LaMalfa said.
Members of local veterans groups performed a seven gun salute followed by Taps.
The Corning High School Cardinal Band gave a rousing rendition of a military medley and God Bless America under the direction of Director Shane Myers.
Wyman closed the ceremony with a prayer and Taylor welcomed everyone to join for a hamburger and hotdog luncheon at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall.