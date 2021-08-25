The critical need for repairs and maintenance at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall has led a group of local veterans and residents to take action in organizing a fundraiser to replace the property's flagpole.
A banner has been placed in front of the hall showing progress in reaching the fundraiser's goal of $20,000.
“That is what we need to replace the old wooden pole with a new metal pole,” said Dean Blankenship, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4218. “We have estimates on what the new pole will cost and are encouraged by the support we have already received from the community.”
Interland Business in Corning donated the banner and other individuals, groups and organizations have given and promised donations.
The Corning Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a “Help Buy a New Flag Pole” fundraiser dinner from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28 at the Fire Hall, 814 Fifth St. This will be a dine in or drive-thru event at $15 a ticket for a tri-tip sandwich dinner.
Blankenship said once the money is raised and the new pole purchased, he is anticipating either the county or volunteers will install the pole.
The subject of the hall's needed repairs come into public scrutiny after local resident Jerry Lequia happened to be walking by the hall and stopped to take a close look at the facility - he was dismayed at what he saw.
“The flagpole is in terrible shape, there are rotten window sills, peeling plaster, floors and ceiling needing repairs, and much more,” Lequia said. “There is no excuse for a historic building to be in this kind of shape. It's disgraceful to our community and our veterans.”
He took his concerns to the Corning City Council during public comment. Attending the meeting was Tehama County Supervisor John Leach, a military veteran, who is also concerned over the condition of the structure.
On April 29 a group of concerned citizens, Leach, Lequia, county Supervisor Candy Carlson (herself a veteran), city officials, Tehama County building maintenance officials and local veterans had an unofficial meeting at the Hall to discuss the problem and identify the needed repairs.
Veterans Hall Board member Dean Blankenship, a member of the Veterans Hall Board of Directors, said the board is completely aware of the condition of the building, however, the problem is finding the funding to make the critical repairs.
“We have limited funding and have had to set priorities,” he said. “On top of that, COVID-19 really hurt our funding sources as we haven't been able to rent the Hall for more than a year.”
The hall is under the jurisdiction of the County of Tehama and finding the funds to make the needed repairs has been a budgetary problem.
According to the county's 2020-21 budget documents, funding for the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall comes from the county's general budget for an annual total of $62,315. Of that amount, the total for services and supplies is $48,946 with $2,000 of that going for maintenance of structure/improvements/grounds. Other funds go for such things as salary and wages, communications, household expenses, insurance, maintenance of equipment, office expenses, flag replacement, utilities, special departmental expenses, and a big chunk at $24,000 to professional/special services.
The Veterans Hall is home to monthly and weekly veterans organization meetings, including the county's Veterans Service Office every Tuesday from 9-11 a.m. These meetings are for answering questions, advising, and educating individuals and groups on what benefits are available from federal, state, county, and local resources for our veterans. They can assist eligible persons in filing the necessary claims. And representing individuals and presenting claims in VA hearings.
The Hall hosts Bingo every Wednesday night and all visitors are welcome to attend. The doors open at 4 p.m. and games begin at 6 p.m. The kitchen is open every Wednesday and is not limited to those staying for bingo.
For more information and to make a donation, call Inez Clay at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 824-5957.