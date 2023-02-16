The Corning Veterans Memorial Hall rehabilitation project is moving forward with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors unanimous approval on Feb. 7 to start utilizing the $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds earmarked by the county for the project.
After they initially earmarked the funds, the board decided to set the funds aside temporarily until additional funding was procured.
Earlier this month the county was notified the recently authorized federal budget includes $2 million in 2023 Community Project funding as requested by Congressman Doug LaMalfa for the Veterans Hall project.
With that announcement, the county has $4 million to work with on the rehab project.
However, county administration staff was advised the federal funds will be passed through an administrative agency, such as the Federal Housing and Urban Development Agency, and may take up to three months for the application process to receive the funds.
In the meantime, the Board of Supervisors decided use the $2 million already in the cofers to move forward with project design, investigation of deficiencies, and required environmental assessment avoid delays to project implementation
“We have a project budget and we want to get going right away,” said Tehama County Administrative Analyst Tom Provine. “Looking at the previous architectural analysis of the building and my discussion with the county building official, I believe we will want to do some further analysis of the building, some testing and inspections to be sure we don’t have any surprises during construction.”
He explained the project’s actual on-the-ground construction may be as far as six to eight months away.
Supervisor Candy Carlson requested staff prepare a thank you letter to LaMalfa and his office signed by the Board concerning the federal funding.
Corning’s 92-year-old Veterans Memorial Hall received a huge financial boost with Congressman Doug LaMalfa’s announcement last week that he secured $2 million in federal funding for the structures rehabilitation project.
A report by Nichols, Melbeurg and Rossetto (NMR) Architects and Engineers on the condition of the 92-year-old, 9,000 square-foot building stated the structure needed $6.4 million in repairs.
“The sentimental value of the Hall is worth much more than the cost to repair it. It is a Corning icon,” said former Supervisor Bob Williams.
The report stated the top problem is the building's electrical power system, with an estimated repair cost of $245,960.
Second on the list was structural repairs at $87,564. Those repairs included installing new wood-bearing wall below existing joists with rotted ends; seal existing cracks in southern brick wall near foundation and in southern brick wall around window openings; and temporary shoring and repairs to existing roof truss if investigations shows signs of structural damage.
The last on the high priority list was the building's interior, with an estimated repair cost of $353,508. Amongst those repairs is removing and replacing existing wall finish on walls requiring new electrical wiring; existing wall finish at southwestern corner of mezzanine and at lobby near existing drinking fountain to look for possible dry rot/damage and make corrective repairs; and remove existing wall finish at southern walls and ceiling of small meeting rooms, evaluate damage and make corrective repairs.
NMR's vast list then goes on to medium priority repairs and low priority repairs, including plumbing, lighting, windows, floors, kitchen and restrooms.
The community has also shown its support of the rehabilitation project by raising $20,000 in donations to replace the hall’s flagpole.
The new flagpole has been installed in its newly prepared base with the donated help of Walberg, Inc., and Pacific Gas and Electric Company.
Veterans and residents gathered on Dec. 6 to see the placement and completion of the new flagpole.