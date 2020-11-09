David Blanchard, VFW Post 4218 will be hosting the annual Veterans Day Parade in Corning at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11 beginning at Corning City Hall marching down Solano Street and ending at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall at Houghton Avenue.
Solano Street will be closed starting around 10 a.m. to prepare for the parade and will re-open once the parade has finished.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions all spectators will be asked to remain in their vehicles to view the parade.
The City is asking all spectators to line their vehicles up on Marin Street starting at 10 a.m. Once Solano Street is closed to through traffic, spectators will be escorted to the parade route and lined up on both sides of Solano Street to view the parade.