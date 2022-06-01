Congressman Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale, has selected the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall as one of his final list of 15 community projects to be considered for federal priority spending.
Last year, U.S. Congress created a new process called “Community Project Funding,” which allowed members to submit funding requests for specific programs and projects based in their district.
Project eligibility was also expanded this year to cover a wide variety of programs including, but not limited to, healthcare, public facilities, public safety measures, educational services, infrastructure, emergency operations, and small business projects.
Congressional member-designated projects are not guaranteed to receive funding but are a publicly available priority list that allow projects to receive additional opportunities for federal funding.
“Member-designated community projects are unique opportunities I have as a federal legislator to jump start specific projects important to the North State,” LaMalfa said. “Bureaucratic processes are rarely done in the best interest of average American people, and that’s why I’m pleased to have the opportunity to nominate these important projects for consideration. Small projects in rural areas are often put on the backburners for federal funding consideration. Each one of my nominations have a range of strong public benefits that are worthy of priority support. I look forward to successfully securing these funds, and to improve the lives of the citizens of Northern California through good policies and the responsible use of our tax dollars.”
Dava Kolman, administrative services director of Tehama County said the county is pleased LaMalfa is supporting the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall Rehabilitation project through the Community Project Funding program,
“This is important to our community and to a significant number of people in California’s 1st Congressional District. This project will be a great benefit to our community for years to come, and a way to ensure we continue to have a place for our veterans and our community to gather and engage in civic participation,” he added.
The Corning Veterans Memorial Hall Rehabilitation $2 million project is sponsored by the County of Tehama.
In addition, on LaMalfa’s community project spending list is the Paskenta Water District Operational Investments, at $85,000, sponsored by the Paskenta Community Services District. This project would provide upgrades to the Paskenta Community Services District that covers an area of mostly low-income customers and has to maintain low and affordable monthly water charges.
Other Northstate projects receiving LaMalfa’s support is the Alta Loop Pipeline, County of Glenn Countywide Groundwater Recharge Development Plan, $275,000: Dixie Fire Collaborative [Re]Build, $1 million: Lassen and Plumas County Emergency Communications Integration Project, $1,557,500: Modernization of the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Department, $909,275: Scott Valley Biomass Utilization Project, $1,000,000: Roe Road Extension Project, $1.8 million; Shasta College Public Safety Fire Training Ground Expansion, $2,657,401: Northstate Community Facilities and Infrastructure Strengthening Project through Canal Modernization and Community Fuels Reductions, $518,312.20: Frederick Whitman Display and Event Building, $1 million: Fix 5 Cascade Gateway Project, $10 million: Anderson Soccer Field Lighting, $250,000: and Cohasset Road Widening and Fire Safety Project, $1.4 million:
LaMalfa is a lifelong farmer representing California’s First Congressional District, including Butte, Glenn, Lassen, Modoc, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou and Tehama counties.