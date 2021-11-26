A “VFW Golf Tournament” fundraiser to benefit the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall's rehabilitation project was a great success on Nov. 13 at The Links at Rolling Hills Casino and Resort.
Travis Beckley, a Corning High School grad and former Corning resident, who organized the event along with his mother, Renae Beckley, of Interland Business, said the tournament raised more than $8,000 that will be donated to the local Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4218 to be used on improvements at the hall.
The fundraiser took place in honor of Beckley's grandfather, David Blanchard, a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, for whom the local - David L. Blanchard VFW Post 4218 – is named.
“We want to honor the Corning VFW Post for honoring my father, who was member of the post until his death in 2009. We want to pay back the love they showed him and honor our community's veterans,” said Renae Beckley.
The evening before the tournament, Friday, Nov. 12, Renae's grandfather, Thad Blanchard, a World War II veteran, former Corning resident and member of Post 4218, died at a senior home in Redding.
“It was a very bittersweet day for my family,” Renae said. “We were so excited for such a successful tournament and the opportunity to honor the veterans in our family and our community, but the loss of grandpa was really hard.”
The tournament had 31 registered teams consisting of 130 participants.
When the Beckley's first started organizing the event it was specifically to help pay for the Veteran Hall's flagpole replacement project, however, before the tournament took place enough donations came in to purchase the new flagpole.
Now the funds can be used for other repairs the hall is in desperate need of, such as the replacement of rotting window casings, landscaping, and interior repairs from water damage, as well as other repairs.
The new flagpole is expected to arrive in mid-December.
The Beckley's said they would like to express their appreciation to the many sponsors who helped make the fundraiser a success, such as North State Energy Services, The Links at Rolling Hills Casino, KZAP 96.7, Corning Observer, Corning Carpet Store, Marco's Pizza, The Beckley Family, Interland, The Rock Garden, Ray Dalton, Corning Rotary Club, Slater and Son, Ginno's Kitchen and Appliance and Edward Jones.