Corning's Fire Hall will soon be packed with food and toys as the volunteer fire department readies for its annual Christmas Basket project. For more than 46 years the department has been delivering “Christmas Baskets” of new toys and the fixings for a holiday meal to less-fortunate families in the community, with help from Santa Claus and his firefighter-like elves of course.
Corning firefighters are now going door-to-door at homes and businesses selling raffle tickets for $5 each to raise funds for toys and food. This year's big-ticket items to be raffled off is a Traeger barbecue and 45 quart Yeti Cooler, both donated by McCoy's Ace Hardware in Corning, Other raffle items are four separate $100 SavMor gift cards.
Another planned fundraiser is a Corning Volunteer Fire Department Spaghetti Dinner from 4:30-7:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Fire Hall, 814 Fifth St. Cost is $8 a plate.
“Enjoy the Corning Hometown Christmas Lighted Parade and then come to the Fire Hall and have dinner with us,” said Corning Fire Chief Tom Tomlinson.
From now through Nov. 16 firefighters will be picking up food and toys donated by schools, clubs, and groups.
“We couldn't do it without the generous help of the community,” Fire Chief Tom Tomlison said.
On the day the Christmas Baskets are delivered, which this year will be Saturday, Dec. 19, utilizing two large U-Haul trucks and fire engines, Santa will come into town and help the volunteer firefighters present the food and toys to more than 80 families in the community. The effort takes hundreds of hours to organize and deliver all the seasonal bounty.
“Isn't this what Christmas is all about,” Tomlinson said. “It is a lot of hard work, but the volunteer firefighters of Corning, and the community, make it possible.”
From Dec. 1-12 the Fire Hall will be accepting names of families in need of the department's and community's generosity this holiday season. Applicants must have photo identification and proof of residency within the Corning city limits.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, the fire department is inviting the community to join them in wrapping and organizing the hundreds of new toys purchased and donated for the project, and then two days later Santa and his elves will be making deliveries of toys and food throughout the community.
Anyone wanting to donate food, toys or money can deliver the goods to the fire hall at any time of the day or night.
For more information call the Fire Hall at 824-7044.