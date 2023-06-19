The City of Corning has a new Type 3 Fire Engine thanks to the town’s Volunteer Fire Department, which purchase and retrofitted the vehicle then donated it the city.
Corning volunteer firefighters Capt. Jared Smith, Doug Lima and Bulmaro Rico made the announcement to the City Council during its June 13 meeting.
“Honorable mayor and council members, I am pleased to announce the engine we received on lease from the Federal Excess Equipment Program at the end of last year is equipped and ready for use as a Type 3 Grass and Wildland Fire Engine,” Smith said.
The fire department is leasing the former U.S. Forestry fire engine from the forestry department for about $1 a year.
“We really pay just about nothing for the engine,” Smith said. “Basically, they are donating it to the city.”
The Volunteer Fire Department then paid to have the engine painted, detailed and equipped.
“As with Engine-6, we (volunteer firefighters) donated our time and resources to paint and outfit Engine-4 without the need of the city’s general funds,” Smith added. “We as volunteer firefighters now wish to pass on this engine on to service the needs of the City of Corning and its surrounding rural areas.”
He said the work to paint and outfit the new engine was done locally.