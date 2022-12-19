Joining Corning Police Department’s ranks is Officer Dannette Ross who was sworn-in as the department’s newest recruit on Monday, Dec. 12 in the City Council Chambers.
Ross, 38, lives just outside Corning, is married to husband, Levi, and the mother of three children.
She has lived in Corning for 13 years, having grown up in Vacaville.
Her law enforcement career started four years ago when she was hired by the city as a police dispatcher.
“I really enjoyed the job but realized I wanted to do something different, but still within law enforcement,” Ross said. “I decided I wanted to help more on the other side of the dispatch center, out on the streets, not just on the phone.”
When she approached her husband about the idea he was a bit iffy due to the dangers involved.
“But once the decision was made I had his 100 percent support,” Ross added.
The City of Corning sponsored Ross through the Butte College Law Enforcement Academy and she graduated on Dec. 9 with the 150th Class.
She has now begun the department’s 16 week challenging, in-depth Field Training Program.
Following the field training she will be on department probation for one year from time of hire.
“I so excited to serve the Corning community as a police officer,” Ross said. “Part of my decision to do this was to be a role model for other girls and women.”
The Corning Police Department has been without a female police officer for roughly 10 years, noted Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
“The department and city is privileged to have Officer (Dannette) Ross. I look forward to seeing her growth within the department and new role. We are extremely proud of her,” he added.
In addition to her new career, Ross is very busy attending her children’s sports events, horseback riding and barrel racing.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve the community and help make it an even better place,” Ross said.