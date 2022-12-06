The Corning Police Department recently welcomed its newest recruit, Community Service Officer Sarah Herrera, who started her law enforcement career with the Corning Police Department in October 2020 as a volunteer.
Herrera said she enjoyed participating in all that the department had to offer in the volunteer program and promptly applied for the Community Service Officer position as soon as became open.
She grew up in Corning and participated in local youth sports throughout her childhood.
After graduating from Red Bluff High School Herrera achieved her Associate of Science Degree in Administration of Justice from Butte College, and is currently attending California State University, Chico majoring in Criminal Justice with the goal of becoming a police officer with the Corning Police Department.
Herrera is fluent in Spanish and enjoys traveling, attending concerts and spending time with family.