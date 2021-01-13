Corning Winter Recreation Program starts Monday

A diverse range of activities is being offered by the Corning Recreation Department's Winter Program, which begins on Monday.
Offered for children is Kiddie Crafts, Intro to Arts, Gettin the Wiggles Out, Intro to Taekwondo (class full), Dance/Gymnastics, Junior Hip-Hop, Tiny Tumblers (class full), Tiny Tots Art and Tiny Tots Winter Reading Club.
For teens, the program is offering Marissa's Dance Crew, Robotics, and Video Game Programming (10-17 years).
The program is offered Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays dependent on the class.
To register for participation in the program, go online to https://corningrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Program.
If there is a cost for a class it is minimal, or no-cost for qualified households.
Corning Recreation Director Christina Meeds said the program is always looking for volunteers to teach classes, and open to ideas for new classes as she prepares for the city's Spring and Summer Recreation programs.