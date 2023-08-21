A 26-year-old Corning resident was sentenced by the U.S. Federal District Court in Sacramento to seven years and two months in prison last week convicted of felony conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her participation in a merchant refund fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert said.
Sabrina Raylene Toilolo was arrested in Dublin on a warrant in July 2020, after being included in a federal grand jury superseding indictment a month earlier charging her on suspicion of committing wire fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Also indicted on the same charges was her co-defendant, Johnathan Ward, 42,
Toilolo pleaded guilty to the charges in July 2021.
According to court documents, between July 2017 and September 2019, Toilolo, Ward, Monica Nunes, 41, and Talalima Toilolo, 46, of Salt Lake City, who is Sabrina Toilolo’s father, conspired to defraud financial institutions by exploiting the merchant refund process used by businesses and retail establishments to refund customers for returns, reimbursements, and erroneous charges.
In total, the conspirators attempted $3.8 million in fraudulent transactions, reported Talbert.
He said the defendants committed the scheme by stealing or purchasing point-of-sale (POS) terminals used by businesses to process bankcard transactions. The defendants programmed each terminal to make it appear as if it was authorized by a particular retail merchant, connected the terminals to payment processing intermediaries, and executed refund transactions even though no purchases had been made.
Talbert added, the payment processors, falsely believing the terminals were authorized, approved the refunds and caused the merchants’ payment processors to transfer funds to the defendants’ fraudulent accounts. The defendants then drained the stolen funds from the accounts and distributed them among members of the conspiracy.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team (REACT) Task Force, which includes investigators from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Delaney continues to prosecute the case.
On April 2, 2021, Nunes was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison April 2, 2021 and on Feb. 11, 2021, Talalima Toilolo was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Ward has pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 9.