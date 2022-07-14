A woman struck by a 2016 Kia Forte on Highway 99W in Corning is listed in stable, but critical condition at Enloe Medical Center where she is undergoing treatment for major injuries.
The Corning Police Department reported the Kia was traveling south on the highway near Donnovan Avenue on July 9 at the posted speed limit of 35 mph.
Around 9:52 p.m. a 41-year-old woman pushing a shopping cart southbound on the west side of the highway, for unknown reasons reportedly stepped out into the roadway in the path of Kia.
Police said the driver of the Kia, whose name has not been released, tried to avoid hitting the woman but was unable to do so.
The vehicle struck the pedestrian who went over the hood of the sedan and collide with the passenger side windshield, the police department reported.
She landed on the west side of the highway along with the shopping cart.
People who saw the incident cared for the woman until Corning volunteer firefighters and police quickly arrived.
Enloe Flight Care responded and transported the seriously injured woman to Enloe Medical Center in Chico where she underwent surgery for severe lacerations to her right buttock and head, and possible spinal injuries.
Police have not released the name of the injured woman.