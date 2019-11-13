It was a packed house for the 62nd annual Tehama County CattleWomen Association Fall Fashion Show and Luncheon, with this year’s theme being “A Garden Party,” at the Elks Lodge in Red Bluff.
The highlight of the event was Corning’s own Linda Johnson being named the association’s Cowbelle of the Year. The award was presented by 2017 Cowbelle recipient, Kari Dodd, and CattleWomen President Anne Owens.
Raised in an agriculture family in Orland, Johnson grew up with her five siblings on a dairy farm which was later turned to beef cattle and orchards.
“This instilled in Linda a love for the agriculture industry,” Dodd said.
She married Bob Johnson and the two originally settled in Orland where they raised their sons, Bob Johnson Jr., and Nathan Johnson. After attending college, Johnson held positions at Musco Olive Co., Glenn County Auditors Department and the City of Chico Finance Department from which she retired in 2010.
“Linda and her husband built their dream home, a family farm, in the Corning area in 1999. With an outstanding view of Mt. Shasta and Mt. Lassen, they tend to their herd of Limousin/Angus beef cattle, while also watching their seven grandchildren grow and play,” Dodd said.
Johnson volunteers at the local food bank and at Richfield Elementary School as a teacher’s aid. She travels with her husband while he works on consultation projects in the U.S. and Australia. She is a Sunday school teacher at the El Camino Methodist Church, was a Glenn/Tehama Special Olympics coordinator, 4-H project leader and is active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
Joining the Tehama County CattleWomen’s Association in 2010, Johnson has taken on a number of projects, including creating a traveling beef information booth seen at several events throughout the county and was instrumental in the development and production of updated Cattlemen and CattleWomen ranch brand place mats, Dodd said.
“She represents the organization with pride,” she added. “She provides a fun, friendly and accurate representation of the beef industry while showcasing the importance of the county’s CattleWomen organization.”
The event started with a champaign greeting, Cowgirl Boutique and Pantry, boutique vendors and social hour.
After a warm welcome by Owens, Miss Tehama County Julia Silvera sang the National Anthem and Dodd gave the invocation.
“The CattleWomen believe in promoting the livestock industry,” Owens said. “It is vital to pass on a love of the land and life, humility and awe before nature and the hope and faith in the future that is inherent in Cattlemen and CattleWomen to the next generation.”
The days fashion show featured Red Bluff businesses, The Loft 501, Dandylions Children’s Shop, Round Up Mercantile and online business, West 99 Boutique, and several local gals and guys serving as models, including former World Champion Barrel Racer Nellie Miller and her family.
Serving as fashion show emcee was Kate Grissom.
Entertainment was provided by members of the Forte show choir and Concert Choir of Red Bluff High School.
The event is fundraiser for the Tehama County CattleWomen scholarship program, ag education and beef promoting projects. Owens announced this year’s scholarship recipients as Reed Pritchard, Tessa Flournoy, Katie Connor, Will Macdonald, Rylee Garrison, Skylar Glines, Emyli Palmer and Daltyn McCaughey.