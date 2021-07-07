Sacramento — A Corning resident, Sabrina Raylene Toilolo, pleaded guilty on July 1 to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for her participation in a refund fraud scheme that attempted to defraud financial institutions of more than $3.8 million, said Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.
A federal grand jury returning a 14-count superseding indictment against Toilolo and her previously charged co-defendant Johnathon Ward, in June 2020 charging both with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Toilolo, 26, was arrested on a federal warrant in Dublin on July 30, 2020.
According to court documents, between July 2017 and September 2019, Toilolo, Ward, Monica Nunes, and Talalima Toilolo conspired to defraud financial institutions using a scheme that exploited the merchant refund process used by businesses and retail establishments to refund customers for returns, reimbursements, and erroneous charges.
It is reported the defendants committed the scheme by stealing or purchasing point-of-sale (POS) terminals used by businesses to process bankcard transactions. They allegedly programmed each terminal to make it appear as if it was authorized by a particular retail merchant, connected the terminals to payment processing intermediaries, and executed refund transactions even though no purchases had been made.
According to Talbert's office, the next step in the scheme was for the payment processors, falsely believing the terminals were authorized, approved the refunds and caused the merchants’ payment processors to transfer funds to the fraudulent accounts of Toilolo and her co-defendants. The defendants then drained the stolen funds from the accounts and distributed them among members of the conspiracy.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Regional Enforcement Allied Computer Team (REACT) Task Force, which includes investigators from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Artuz is prosecuting the case.
Toilolo is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. on Sept. 23. She faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.
On April 2, Nunes, 41, formerly of Union City was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. She has extensive experience with refund fraud and served as an organizer and manager over the conspiracy. She taught other members how to use POS terminals to defraud merchants and their banks. For example, in July 2017 while she was incarcerated, she mailed letters to co-conspirators, teaching them how to use POS terminals to perpetrate the scheme and advising them to connect with one of the defendants.
Judge England also awarded over $1.7 million in restitution to victims of Nunes’s refund fraud. This amount reflected proceeds that the conspiracy was able to successfully withdraw from accounts that were funded by the fraudulent refunds.
Sabrina Toilolo's father, Talalima Toilolo, 44, of Salt Lake City was sentenced in February to10 years in prison and ordered to pay $827,369 in restitution to victims of the refund fraud.