A Corning teen has won the American Legion District 4 High School Constitution Oratorical Contest.
Dominickus Weigel earned a $500 scholarship for his oratorical essay during the competition at the Stephen M. Brammer Post 705 in Yuba City in January.
He is a tenth-grader home schooled through Bear Flag Polytechnic.
Weigel advanced to the district contest after winning the Raisner Post 45 contest in Corning on Jan. 8, where he won a $200 scholarship and following the district meeting went on to compete in the regional contest.
High school students give one prepared eight to ten minute speech on some aspect of U.S. Constitution with an emphasis on citizen's duties and obligations, and one assigned three to five minute extemporaneous speech on one of four Amendment topics selected at random at the contest.