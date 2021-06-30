The 2021 Tehama District Fair Beef Carcass contest results were announced at an Ice Cream Social hosted by Tehama County CattleWomen on June 23 at the Kerstiens Pavilion, with Lexi Kanakis of Corning FFA receiving a check from
Tehama County Cattlemen and Tehama District Fair, a trophy from Tri Counties Bank and Tehama County CattleWomen gave a buckle plus $100.
The California Beef Cattle Improvement Association Carcass Awards results were prepared by Josh Davy, U. C. Cooperative Extension.
Kanakis' steer, which was purchased at the Tehama District Junior Livestock Auction to Taco Bell, graded Choice +, hot carcass weight of 718 lbs, marbling grade of medium minus, a rib eye area of 15.5 inches, backfat inches of .52, a Yield Grade of 2.07 and a Gold Merit Certificate from CBCIA.
Second place went to Diana Valencia Luna of Los Molinos FFA. She also received a check from the cattlemen's association and fair and a merit certificate California Beef Cattle Improvement Association. He steer was also bought at the sale by Taco Bell. The steer was Choice +, hot carcass weight of 838 lbs, a rib eye 13.3 inches, backfat of .32 inches, a Yield Grade of 2.73.
Third place to Camdyn Murphy, an independent handler, who received a check from the cattlemen and fair, and merit certificate. The steer was judged Choice+, hot carcass weight of 713 lbs, a rib-eye area of 14.6 inches, backfat of .60 inches, a Yield Grade of 2.64.
Earning fourth place wasDaniel Sutfin of Corning 4-H, receiving a check and certificate. Eli Sutfin of Corning 4-H earned fifth place, and Charleigh Merkley of Corning FFA, took home sixth place.
The Backfat measurement is important because it keeps the carcass from chilling too fast, protects meat from drying out, and yields a more tender cut of beef.
There were 44 steers in the 2021 Junior Livestock Auction and 17 received either a Gold Certificate or Carcass of Merit Certificate from California Beef Cattle Improvement Association.
Other winners included sixth place Charleigh Merkley, Corning FFA, seventh place to Lane Zumalt, Los Molinos 4H, eighth place to Miley Desmett, Antelope 4-H, ninth place to Amy Stroing, Red Bluff FFA, tenth place Mason Thomas, Corning FFA, 11th place Axel Drake, Antelope 4-H, 12th place Logan Darst, Red Bluff FFA, 13th Paisley Heitman, Los Molinos FFA, 14th Jacey Pray,
Antelope 4-H, 15th Tanner Kerr, Red Bluff FFA, lot 209 selling to Tom Bengard.16th Sam Sutfin, Corning 4-H.