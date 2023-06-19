In one of her last acts as Corning’s city manager, Kristina Miller presented the proposed 2023-24 fiscal budget to the City Council on June 13 resulting in the council giving its unanimous vote of approval to the document that funds the town’s “annual program of service.”
Miller, whose last day on the job was June 15 after submitting her letter of resignation in May, said the anticipated total projected city-wide revenues for 2023-24 is $19 million, with expenditures at nearly $20.7 million.
How to close that gap? “We normally prepare the budget before the current fiscal year ‘closes out’. For this reason, we must project what the fund balance will be at the fiscal year-end based on 10 months of data,” Miller said.
She went on to explain, the city’s general fund balance, or carryover, on June 30 (excluding Measure A and ARPA) is projected to be $2.7 million.
The budget anticipates $1.4 million in Measure A (voter approved half cent tax increase) funds, however, the list expenditures for those funds is $1.5 million. Much of the Measure A funds go to capital improvement purchases, which the city council approved at a cost of $3,283,637. Other funding for capital improvements comes from police/fire capital replacement reserves, street funds, water/sewer funds, public works capital replacement funds and FAA grant funds,
Another funding source for the capital improvement projects for 2023-24 budget is the general fund reserves or “rainy day” reserves. The total amount to come out of that fund is $599,500 to pay for council chambers/kitchen floor replacement, IT improvements, library restroom remodel, picnic table replacement and bathroom renovations at Woodson Park, electrical panels at city hall and Clark Park parking lot project.
Miller said the budget will continue to maintain full-time municipal operations, including salary raises to city personnel.
This fiscal year will be the first for the city to fund the entirety of the recreation program expenses due to the conclusion of the Promise Neighborhood grant that had partially funded the program in past years.
Much of the budgeted items for 2023-24 come through grant funding, such as $250,000 for the downtown awning program, $1.9 million for West Street/Olive View School Safe Routes to School projects and work on the Recreation Center/City Plaza project, to name a few.
The budget plan suggests the hiring of an administrative assistant for city hall, public works maintenance worker, public works department director and promoting a police officer to detective. The search for a full-time public works department director is currently in the works.
“There are four items of concern that could result in the City needing to increase water and sewer rates even further,” Miller said. Those four concerns include residents reducing water use which results in lost income to the city; additions to city personnel; funding for a new city well; and upon completion of the Geographical Information Systems layered city map, sewer and water infrastructure replacement may be needed.
It is the city budget’s general funds that the City Council has discretionary use over. Revenue sources for the general fund include sales tax, including Measure A funds, transient occupancy tax, property tax, motor vehicle in lieu, and “other” unspecified revenues, Miller reported.
She said the 2023-24 general fund is estimated to be $7,477,000 in revenues and $7,634,347 in expenditures, totaling a shortfall of $157,347.
The general fund’s number one expenditure is for city personnel salaries/benefits. It also covers such things as the Recreation Department, consultant agreements, animal shelter agreement with Tehama County, building maintenance, and much more.
The city’s number one revenue source is sales tax, particularly fuel sales tax. Miller has cautioned the City Council that the state’s push for electric vehicles has the potential to negatively impact fuel tax revenues in the future and the time is now to start finding alternative revenue sources to counter that shortage.