The Corning Tuesday Night Market will be a merging of the city's Food Truck Tuesday and the Chamber of Commerce Thursday Farmers' Market for the betterment and success of all vendors and an all-inclusive community gathering.
Debut of the new event is 5-8 p.m., Tuesday April 5 in historic downtown on Solano Street between Third and Fifth streets.
There is expected to be 10 food trucks and pop-ups selling churros, crepes, hamburgers, aguas frescas, tri-tip and Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, tacos, snowcones, Chicago chili dogs, kettlecorn, loaded nachos and garlic fries.
Red Gate Ranch will be offering their pasture-raised heritage pork and grass-fed beef products in a variety of cuts.
There will also be an assortment of crafters, artisans and direct sellers offering jewelry, soaps and lotions, self-defense sets, mugs and t-shirts, wood signs and engravings and crocheted items and kitchenware.
The Corning Rotary is offering a Beer and Wine Garden inside the Rodgers Theatre and Rolling Hills Casino is sponsoring music by DJ Cootdog.
In addition, there will be many community service groups and non-profit agencies offering information on their programs.
Several downtown merchants will be staying open late and may offer sidewalk sales, as well.
Another feature of the event is a free Kid's Zone which will include:
- Double-Slide Bounce House sponsored by the City of Corning
- Games sponsored by PALS Activities League
- Easter craft-making sponsored by the Senior Center
- Chata's Churros will be offering free bunny-face painting
- Thrive on $5 is donating a brand new boy's bike for the raffle
The remaining dates for Corning Tuesday Night Market is May 3, Sept. 6, and Oct. 4, leading up to the annual Olive Festival.
Vendor participation is free and there is no booth fee. In addition, the City is waiving its business license requirement.However, vendors will need all the applicable California State and Tehama County Agriculture and Health Department permits and licenses for their particular products.