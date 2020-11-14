Corning's Chamber of Commerce Hometown Christmas committee is happy to announce the town will be able to enjoy the annual Hometown Christmas this year, although COVID-19 restrictions may have things looking a little different than in the past.
“I'm just so happy we are going to be able to have our parade,” said Chamber Manager Christine Hale. “We received approval from Tehama County Health Services Agency to have a drive-through parade, and although it will be different, we anticipate a great event.”
The committee decided this year's theme will be "Merry and Bight", and festivities will include a Drive-Thru Parade, Business Window contest and Lighted House contest. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will not be able to include the traditional features of visits with Santa Claus, children's activities, craft fair and booths.
Instead of the parade moving down the street and spectators sitting on the sidelines - this year the parade's entries, including lighted floats, tractors, vehicles and more, will be lined up and parked on each side of Solano Street, as onlookers drive down the main street in their vehicles, viewing the lighted parade as they go.
The parade will be 6-8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 5.
Anyone, including churches, clubs, organizations, businesses or individuals, interested in being in the parade can contact the Chamber of Commerce office, 1110 Solano St., or call 824-5550 for an application. The deadline for parade entries is Tuesday Nov 24.
The Chamber-hosted Business Window contest is for all businesses in the community. Businesses are encourage to decorate their windows focusing on this year's theme or a theme of their own.
Back again by popular demand is the Corning Lighted House contest, which is for any home within city limits. Houses will be judged on lights and theme. All houses entered will be added to the contest map made available to the public for everyone's enjoyment.
To enter either of the contests, contact the Chamber at 824-550 or go to the office at 1110 Solano St. Entry deadline for both the Business Window and Lighted House contests is Dec. 5.
On Saturday Dec 12, judges for the two contests will turn in their votes and the winners will be shared on social media, in the Tri-County News/Corning Observer. The winner of the Business Window contest will win a business lunch for up to 10 employees provided and delivered by Round Table Pizza, and winner of the Lighted House contest receives a cash prize.