Spectators in and out of vehicles lined Solano Street in Corning Saturday evening in anticipation of the town's annual Hometown Lighted Christmas Parade, and even with a pandemic clouding the holidays, the event didn't disappoint.
Led by scout troops presenting the Colors, the parade marched down the main street of town followed by an array of floats, marching units, dancers, horses, tractors, the Grinch, and Santa Claus and his Missus.
“We have 24 entries this year,” said Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale. “Under the circumstances of COVID-19 and all the restrictions associated with that, we are really pleased with the turnout.”
Traditionally, the event is the end of a day filled with Christmas activities, craft and food booths, visits with Santa, and more, but due to the pandemic the only thing the Chamber could host was the parade.
“We were just so happy to be able to have a parade,” Hale said. “And that was of course with the approval of the Tehama County Public Health Agency.”
The winners of the parade in the tractor and equipment division – first place Ethan Graham, second Taylor Holly, third Roger Matz; marching division – first Corning Drill Team, second Corning Ballet Folklorico, third Civil War re-enactors; motor vehicle division – first Clarky's Honda Trails, second Anaya Sherrod/J. Ford, third Santa and Missus; parade float – first HeartShine, second Chairez Family and Friends, and third Clarky's.
The Chamber is also hosting a Business Decorated Window and Lighted House contests. For more information call 824-5550.