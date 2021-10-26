With a successful Corning Chamber of Commerce-hosted Olive Festival in the books, the Chamber is now working tirelessly on the community's next big event, the annual Hometown Christmas and festivities.
This year's theme is “Light The Way Home,” which will be featured in the Christmas Fair, Lighted Parade, Window Decorating Contest, Lighted House Contest and more.
The festivities start Friday, Dec. 3 with a Christmas Fair at the Corning Veterans Memorial Hall, carryied over into Dec. 4, followed that same day with a Christmas Lighted Parade, City Tree Lighting Ceremony, and Drive-in Movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at New Life Assembly Church.
Dec. 5 will feature the Paskenta/Flournoy 4-H fundraiser Family Portraits with Santa Claus at Northside Park in Corning.
“Now is the time to start making plans to enter a float in the Hometown Christmas Parade,” said Chamber Manager Christina Hale. “We are also hoping to have the Veterans Hall wall-to-wall with craft or food booths, so anyone interested in having a booth in the Hometown Fair can contact the Chamber office.”
For more information on the upcoming events, call the Corning Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550 or go online to info@corningcachamber.org.