Decked out in beautiful hats, members of the Maywood Women’s Club and guests celebrated the Corning community service establishment’s 120th anniversary on Sept. 7 with a Friendship Tea and ribbon-cutting ceremony at the club’s historic clubhouse at 902 Marin St..
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, with Tehama County Supervisor Bob Williams and City Councilwoman Karen Burnett in attendance.
Cutting the ribbon was Club President Betty Brown, who also welcomed the many members and guests who joined in the celebration.
Following the ribbon-cutting, a Friendship Tea was the backdrop to the club’s longest member, Toni Lima, sharing the club’s history and current projects.
From its historic clubhouse, the club that began in a fruit shed, has been instrumental in the development of Corning since 1898, with such projects as the high school, city library, city parks, a grammar school, cemetery association, a local blood bank, and more recently sponsoring the Corning Museum, Adopt-a-Teacher program, Penny Pines, Friends of the Corning Library, the Elza King Memorial Scholarship and more.
Club member Linda Judd performed a Charley Parkhurst skit, which was met with laughter and applause.
The celebration ended with the Chamber of Commerce presenting the club with a donation of $750.
A member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, the Maywood Women’s Club is a non-profit service organization which meets monthly in its historic 1909 clubhouse. It is the longest lasting women’s club in the state to still be meeting in its own clubhouse.
Of the current club members, Emma Rivas is the oldest at the wonderful age of 87, Becky Lima is the youngest at 56, and the oldest previous member is Ruby Rodgers who currently turned 100 and is living in an assisted living facility in Orland. The club’s newest member is Melinda Shotwell.
Over the years the club has been the recipient of several recognitions, such as receiving a State Senate Certificate of Appreciation and Recognition from state Sen. Jim Nielsen.