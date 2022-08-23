The community is invited to join the Maywood Women's Club in celebrating its 120th anniversary as members of the General Federation of Women's Clubs on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
The celebration will take place from 12-1:30 p.m., at the Maywood Women’s Clubhouse, 902 Marin St. - the only building in Corning on the National Register of Historic Places.
Maywood Women’s Club has been serving Corning for 120 years and is still going strong with monthly meetings and regular service events for the community and surrounding area.
Over the years the Club has been instrumental in the development of Corning Union High School, Woodson Park and the Elza King Memorial Scholarship at the high school.
In addition, the Club has provided support to the Manta Rays Swim Team, Penny Pines Plantation for National Forests, Operation Smile, which helps provide free cleft surgery, and Free the Girls, an organization devoted to supporting sex trafficking survivors with a path to true freedom.
Those attending the anniversary celebration are encouraged to wear their fanciest hat as the attend the Club’s annual Friendship Tea as part of the festivities.
The celebration’s schedule of events includes Corning Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting, club president's welcome, club history and current community projects, Linda Judd's Charley Parkhurst skit, Corning Chamber fundraising award presentation, Cookie's song, and more.