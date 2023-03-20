Corning City Manager Kristina Miller presented the city’s mid-year budget to the City Council on March 21, updating the council and public on how the City is faring financially at the mid-point of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
As the City Council has discretion over how the budget’s general funds are allocated, that was Miller’s focus in the presentation.
“At this moment, we have complete sales tax data for two calendar quarters for fiscal year 2022-23,” she said. “Those receipts are on target for meeting the $3.85 million budget for the general fund and the $1,350,000 in transactions and use tax, or Measure A funds.”
Miller explained the City relies greatly on both of these revenues.
“We are heavily reliant on sales tax from fuel sales,” she said. Corning is home to three large travel centers which generate a large percentage of the city’s fuel sales tax.
It is anticipated, by Miller, that Measure A half-cent tax increase funds will be $100,000 more than originally budgeted, increasing that revenue to $1.45 million.
While discussing mid-year expenditures overall, Miller said, “In general terms, expenditures are about where we expected them to be, except for a couple of instances.”
According to city documents, the adjustment to proposed expenditures increase is $764,116.
The City’s largest single expense is employee wages and benefits. She proposed police comp time cashed be increased by $40,000 to $160,000, police dispatch increased by $50,000 to $90,000.
Solano Street Improvement Repair Project exceeded the budgeted amount by $403,466, Miller said.
She explained, the total fund balance as of June 30, 2022 is $5,335,713 for the general fund, including Measure A.
“These fund reserves are necessary to provide stability within the City during the next economic downturn, fund strategic planning activities, offset construction cost increases for the new Recreation Center and City Plaza Project, fund emergencies and natural disaster emergency expenses and future replacement costs,” Miller said. “Further, the City must explore means to pay down its UAL (unfunded accrued liability) debt.”
However, she went on to say the City is in better fiscal condition because of Measure A revenues and is at a point where it can begin as part of its strategic planning process to really focus its efforts and budget priorities on improvements of value to the community.
“While keeping in mind existing staffing needs and workload levels,” Miller added.
The City Council approved the mid-year budget and adjustments as presented.