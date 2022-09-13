Corning’s Municipal Airport has a new fixed base operator, Tony Cutter, who has big plans for the facility at 930 Marguerite Ave.
Cutter, of Cutterbilt Aero Services, has entered a five year contract with the city to lease the airport and serve as its fixed base operator with the option of three additional five year extensions.
There hasn’t been a fixed base operator at the airport since the departure of Brian Carpenter who provided the service until a few years ago.
“I’m really excited about this,” Cutter said. “We will be moving in this weekend and I look forward to making the improvements the airport needs to best serve the community and the aviation needs of the area.”
Some of the terms of the contract include the city providing $20,000 annually for improvements to the airport and allowing Cutter the use of airport hangars and office.
“Making the improvements the airport needs and bringing in some additional services and events is going to be a process, not something that will happen all at once. We have a lot of renovations that need to be done before anything else can happen,”Cutter added.
One of the first things he would like to initiate is bringing fuel service to the airport.
“Not having fuel service at the airport is a real drawback and something we really need,” Cutter said. “But it isn’t something that will happen right away, it could be a year out.”
He would also like to bring an airshow back to the community, possibly in conjunction with a car show.
Cutter plans of providing flight instruction and encourages more people to become involved in the world of experimental aircraft – all of which will eventually be available at the airport.
“One of the possibilities I’m most excited about is partnering with the city’s high school to provide an aviation maintenance course. That is something aviation really lacks right now is maintenance people and pilots. If we could partner with the high school to provide a maintenance course it would give a real leg-up to students coming out of school and looking for a job or pursuing a career in aviation,” he said. “I would also like to bring company and corporate business into the airport.”
Cutter recently married Corning real estate agent and business owner, Colette Glattfelder, of Best Choice Real Estate.
Corning’s City Council unanimously approved the contract between the city and Cutter during its Aug. 23 meeting.
“This is a great deal for the city and I look forward to seeing the improvements Tony (Cutter) has planned,” Councilman Dave Demo said.
Mayor Robert Snow said he looks forward to the great amount of aviation knowledge Cutter is bringing to the airport and the community.
Cutter is planning for an Airport Grand Opening event in February.