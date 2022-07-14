Playground equipment and a holistic, painted ADA playground are now open for public use at Estil Clark Park on Fig Lane in Corning.
The “Clark Park Playground” was funded by a combination of State of California Proposition 68 Per Capita
Grant funds and Corning general budget funds, said Chrissy Meeds, Recreation/Planning director.
“The tennis court area along the west side of the Estil Clark Park playground was no longer being used for
tennis and was mostly being used for parents to allow their kids to run and play while their siblings are
playing baseball,” Meeds added. “We believe because it’s completely fenced in.”
When the Corning City Council directed staff to install a playground within the fenced area, staff started
working on ideas for the expansive area.
A holistic ADA playground/painted on playground where kids learn while they play and an obstacle course play structure were ultimately chosen.
“It’s still a safe place to play as the fencing remains,” Meeds said.
Within the painted playground there are several learning aspects. Kids can walk along the holistic
railroad, that has 320 railroad ties, where each railroad tie has a different sight word to read. There are
two four-square centers, a triple hoop basketball, a rocket ship that counts to 10, a life cycle of the
butterfly, an upper-case Alphabet snail, a lower-case alphabet giraffe, aerobic centers with stick figures,
fraction twister and so much more.
“We are very excited to have something so unique to offer the community,” Meeds added.
The painting on the playground was accomplished by community volunteers and an AB109 crew.