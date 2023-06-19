When he was a kid, Reynaldo Valencia’s favorite toy was either a police car or fire truck, and he dreamed of becoming a policeman someday.
That ‘someday’ has come to fruition for the Corning native.
Sponsored by the City of Corning, Valencia, 27, graduated from the Butte College Law Enforcement Academy on June 9.
Five days later he spent his first day on the job, as a police officer, under the tutelage of his boss, Police Chief Jeremiah Fears.
“I’m spending the day with him, introducing him to people in the community and trying to give him a good start to his service with the department and to our town,” Fears said.
A Corning High School graduate, Valencia now lives in Red Bluff.
“I have always wanted to do something with law enforcement, especially in my hometown,” he said. “My family was very supportive of my career choice. I am the first in the family to choose law enforcement as a career.”
It is his family, and the woman he is engaged to, that Valencia enjoys spending his time with during his free time.
“I also enjoy hunting and fishing,” he added. “I’m a car enthusiast who likes to learn how cars work.”
Among his goals as a police officer, Valencia said he wants to become a canine handler and to specialize as a SWAT officer.
Fluent in Spanish, Valencia looks forward to making sure the public is as safe as possible and realizes being bi-lingual will be an asset in the process.
“I want to help my own community that I grew up in by reducing crime,” he added.
As for the future, Valencia says, along with being a production police officer, he wants to make sure his family is healthy and happy and wants to “acquire more real estate.”
He will be undergoing field training for the next four months, each month with a different officer or sergeant within the department, Fears said.
Valencia coming on board at this time is very opportune for the police department as it recently lost its canine officer and canine, a sergeant and another officer to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Department.