When he was hired in 2015 as the Corning Police Department’s newest officer, Matt Portillo said it was a dream come true. That sentiment was shared again by Portillo when this month he was promoted to sergeant.
Portillo was no youngster when he became a police officer at the age of 46, leaving a good-paying career as a University to California Cooperative Extension 4-H leader in Glenn County to follow his boyhood dream of working in law enforcement.
"What little boy doesn't dream of becoming a cop?" said 54-year-old Portillo. “And now to be promoted to sergeant just makes that dream all that more exciting.”
He said his family is as excited as he is. For Portillo, family is his wife, Erin, a veterinarian specializing in internal medicine at Valley Oak Veterinary Hospital in Chico, son Ryker and daughter Citori.
"I am very, very happy for him. It is something he has always wanted," Erin said.
Over the past 7.5 years as a Corning police officer, Portillo served as field training officer, DUI coordinator, professional training and standards coordinator and acting officer-in-charge.
“Being promoted is like putting another feather in my cap. I feel like I’ve made a difference and that has been recognized with this promotion. That is very satisfying,” Portillo added.
The new sergeant said he is on cloud nine.
"I'm excited to serve the citizens of Corning and my department. I feel like I'm home working with an extended family. I'm blessed to have this opportunity," Portillo said.
His new responsibilities will include patrol sergeant and administration, including overseeing the department’s equipment, vehicle fleet, technology, mobile computers and more.
“I will be covering much of the responsibilities overseen by our former Technology Supervisor Tom Watson,” Portillo added.
Corning's newest police sergeant said he plans to finish his career right here in Corning.
"I plan on retiring from this job," Portillo said.