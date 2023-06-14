The Corning Tuesday Night Market celebrated Hometown Heroes and dads in honor of Father’s Day during the third such event of the year, and the last until September.
Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets was once again filled with food trucks, craft vendors, kids activities, a live band, wine and beer venue and more; all under unseasonal cloudy skies and cool weather.
One of the highlights of the evening was demonstrations by the Tehama County K9 Foundation police dogs.
Four police canines from varied law enforcement agencies in the county and their handlers attended the Tuesday Night Market, the canines getting a lot of hugs and pets from children and adults alike, and words of appreciation and support to their handlers.
Tehama County Sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Benson was there with his partner, Rogue, a 6-year-old black German Shepherd the sergeant has worked with for five years.
“He is a dual purpose canine,” Benson said. “He does narcotics detection, suspect apprehension and tracking.”
California Fish and Wildlife Warden Ryan Stephenson and his canine, Hondo, enjoyed the evening. The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois has partnered with Stephenson for one year and is a multi-purpose dog specializing in narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, tracking and firearms detection.
Tehama County Probation canine, Riggs, and his partner Probation Officer Rob Duarte have been working together for five years. The 6-year-old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinois has successfully worked in narcotics detection, tracking, suspect apprehension and article search.
All of these police canines are male, however, the fourth dog in the group was a 5-year-old female Dutch Shepherd, Karma, who attended the market with her handler, California Highway Patrol Officer Dirk Lambert.
“We have been partners for two-and-a-half years,” Lambert said. “She is an amazing partner who specializes in narcotics detection and suspect apprehension.”
Other first responders jointing the officer and canine partnerships was Corning Police Chief Jeremiah Fears, Army National Guardsman Jared Smith, and CalFire Public Information Officer Kevin Colburn and other CalFire firefighters.
Smith tested his mettle in arm wrestling against any volunteers and CalFire offered photo opportunities with their mountain lion (costumed) mascot, “Captain Cal.”
Kids made unique gifts at the Corning Recreation Department’s “Dad’s Day” craft booth manned by Karen Burnett and crew.
The Irish Cement Band sponsored by the City of Corning provided an evening of live entertainment, even as the rain began to sprinkle.
Tehama Together Garden Mentors promoted companion planting and shade cloths to preserve plants from burning in the hot sun.
Corning Rotary Club’s Beer and Wine Garden inside Rodgers Theatre stayed busy, as did the variety of food vendors offering anything from crepes, to tri-tip sandwiches, Thai and Mexican food to pizzas, hamburgers and more.
The Tuesday Night Market is a partnership of the City of Corning and Chamber of Commerce. The next dates for the event will be Sept. 5 and Oct. 3.