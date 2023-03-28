Opening day for the second season of Corning’s Tuesday Night Market is coming up quick.
On April 4 historic downtown Corning will be filled with a variety of food trucks, a petting zoo, face painting, live entertainment, children’s craft activities, craft vendors and lots of people enjoying what has become one of the community’s most popular events.
Running from 5-8 p.m. on Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets, Tuesday Night Market will also feature the Corning Rotary’s Beer and Wine Garden inside Rodgers Theatre.
“Our first season collaboration between the City of Corning and the Corning Chamber of Commerce was a fabulous success,” Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale said. “We're looking forward to having the community join us for more good food, unique handmade items, popular direct sales goods, music, performance, kid's activities and great information from many community groups.”
Currently, the evening will be home to nine food trucks, and Hale said pop-ups are anticipated.
The Kid's Zone will feature a 4-H Petting Zoo featuring baby goats, sheep and chickens; Easter “make it ‘n take it” craft table sponsored by the Recreation Department; and Bunny Face Painting with Lisa Lomeli.
However, the highlight of the event for the children will be a visit from the Easter Bunny, including hugs and photos.
Live entertainment will be provided by Irish Cement and a performance by the Corning Dance Krew.
Vegetable starts, flowers and arrangements from Corning Ace Hardware will be available, as well as Tehama Together Garden Mentors on hand to answer gardening questions.
“There are a great variety of crafters featuring many unique handmade items and crowd favorite direct seller vendors,” Hale said. “There will also be many community service groups offering information on their programs.”
This year’s Tuesday Night Market dates are April 4, May 2, June 6, Sept. 5 and Oct. 3.
For more information or for interested vendors, contact Corning Recreation Director Chrissy Meeds at cmeeds@corning.org, or Hale at info@corningcachamber.org.