“It was an absolutely beautiful evening, great turn-out, good music and lots of happy folks,” said Corning Chamber of Commerce Manager Christina Hale speaking about the year’s first Tuesday Night Market in the community’s historic downtown on April 4.
From its start at 5 p.m. until sunset the event kept Solano Street between Third and Sixth streets hopping with an Easter Bunny giving children hugs and posing for photographs, a variety of food trucks, petting zoo, garden advice, crafts, face painting, live entertainment and vendor booths plying anything from soaps to tie-dye clothing and Girl Scout cookies.
This was the town’s first of five Tuesday Night Markets to take place this year hosted by a partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and City’s Recreation Department.
In celebration of Easter, Lisa Lomeli painted Easter bunny faces on children and Karen Burnett had a booth where children could make Easter eggs and construction paper bunny faces.
The Olive 4-H Club hosted a petting zoo with farm animals which was a hit for the children who visited.
For adults was the Corning Rotary Club’s Beer and Wine Garden inside Rodgers Theatre.
Corning Dance Krew provided performances and live music was provided by Irish Cement.
“We were down two food trucks due to mechanical issues on the way here, a busted head gasket and a broken leaf spring,” Hale said.
However, there were a few food trucks not on the event list showed and made up the difference.
“All in all a good time was had by everyone,” Hale added.
The next Tuesday Night Market will be May 2, 5-8 p.m. on Solano Street in historic downtown Corning.
For more information, to signup for a booth or food truck for the next event, call the Corning Chamber of Commerce at 530-824-5550 or Corning Recreation Department at 530-824-7034.