Coronavirus – how to get local, state updated information

As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, Tehama County reports as of Wednesday morning there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, however, several coronavirus tests have been conducted with results still out.
In the meantime, Tehama County has opened the County Emergency Operation Center in a “virtual” capacity to help monitor the virus incident in California and to support local efforts of the Tehama County Public Health Department.
A temporary homeless facility and services has also been set up by the county at the Tehama District Fairgrounds.
Individuals looking for information about the coronavirus can check for the most recent updated information on the following websites and assistance center: Center for Disease Control – www.cdc.gov; www.covid19.ca.gov; text Coronavirus to 211-211; dial 211 or go online to https://211norcal.org/tehama/; contact a local healthcare provider; or go to the Tehama County Public Health website www.tehamacohealthservices.net/.
Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued an executive order for people to stay in their homes or place of residence as much as possible to help prevent the spread of the virus. The executive order can be viewed online at covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.
All state, Tehama County, City of Corning and Red Bluff government offices remain closed but can be contacted by phone or email for assistance and additional information concerning services.
A descriptive list of essential workers can be seen at covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCriticalInfrastructureWorkers.pdf.
“At this time the cities and county authorities are urging all residents to adhere to the Governor’s Order,” states the Tehama County Officer of Emergency Services and the county’s coronavirus Joint Information Center.