The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, owner and operator of Rolling Hills Casino Resort, is hosting its groundbreaking of the new multimillion-dollar Nomlaki Administrative and Community Centers. The development, designed by Travois Design, in conjunction with the band’s Tribal Council, will incorporate cultural significance and elements that reflect Paskenta’s history, core values and symbols.
The groundbreaking ceremony, which is open to the public, will take place 9 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 7, on HIghway 99W at Liberal Avenue in Corning.
From the beginning of design conception, surveys were created and distributed to the tribal community for input. Questions related to existing building designs, programming, building features, frequency of use, services, case studies and most importantly, cultural heritage, were queried. Unity of design, careful site orientation, open meeting and workspaces and the use of materials, such as wood and stone, were all necessary requirements for the new
centers.
“Preserving the past, celebrating the present, while looking toward the future is one of the hallmarks of our tribe,” said Andrew “Dru” Alejandre, tribal chairman of The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. “As ‘every building tells a story,’ it was crucial from the beginning design stage to final concept that our community was involved, honored and supported during this process. It is my hope that our new Community Center not only reflects our collective tribal values but will also be a beacon for evolution and growth for all who visit.”
The17,100 square-foot Community Center will feature a large meeting/multipurpose space that can accommodate up to 360 people. The center will also include a commercial style kitchen equipped to handle large events, a lounge and business center, private meeting rooms and a childcare area with indoor and outdoor play space.
The 11,000 square foot Administrative Center will house all tribal administrative staff, and multiple conference rooms for council and board member meetings. The building will also include more than 5,000 square feet of exterior space. In a modern interpretation of the culturally significant round house, the layout will feature a central atrium with a living wall that extends through an oculus skylight at the roof terrace.
“It was imperative both structures be designed not only to reflect tribal heritage and values but to also create an organizational platform to facilitate future growth of the Tribe, its economy and community as a whole.” said Damon Safranek, chief executive officer of The Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians. “With the new community complex, hundreds of jobs will be created both during and after construction is completed.”
The Chickasaw Nation Community Development Endeavor provided $13 million in new markets tax credits to help finance the development. Travois Design assisted in the transaction by bringing the Chickasaw Nation Community Development Endeavor and the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians together.
Tepa Companies, owned by the Paskenta Band of Nomlaki Indians, is the general contractor for the Community Center.
In 1994, through the efforts of its leadership, the tribe was restored as a Sovereign Nation by the federal government. In 2000 the tribe acquired a 2,000-acre reservation near Corning and soon began construction of Rolling Hills Casino. The casino opened in 2002, providing employment to several hundred local residents. Revenues from Rolling Hills Casino Resort have enabled the tribe to grant over $6,725,000 to enhance the health, safety and education of Tehama County.