As a matter of principle, two of Corning’s city council members voted against an ordinance concerning a city municipal code pertaining to mandatory organic waste disposal reduction.
During the last City Council meeting Mayor Robert Snow and Councilman Dave Demo voted against adopting the ordinance on a 3-2 vote in favor. A resolution on the same subject passed the council unanimously.
“This law is going to be a potentially expensive and burdensome program for our residents and for the city,” Snow said. “It is something I just can’t approve even though I know it is a state requirement.”
The ordinance is in response to a new state law established to reduce emissions from the disposal of organic waste.
Rachel Ross-Donaldson, of Tehama County Solid Waste Management, provided a presentation on the subject, explaining the state is working toward achieving a 75 percent reduction in the level of statewide disposal of organic waste by 2025.
On Tuesday, she shared the same information with the Tehama County Board of Supervisors, which was also voting on an organic waste reduction resolution and ordinance.
For city and county residents the new law regulates residential households, commercial businesses, multi-family dwellings, edible food generators, commercial haulers, self-haulers, food recovery organizations and food recovery services.
The impact will include a yet unknown increase in garbage fees to customers and increased costs to city and county in staff time to regulation and enforcement, according to Ross-Donaldson.
Garbage customers will be required to utilize a specified “organic waste” container for the separation and disposal of organic waste, much like recycle or yard waste bins.
Tehama County and Corning will most likely fall within the law’s rural exemption and most of the program’s regulations and requirement won’t go into affect until Jan. 1, 2027. The law also requires composting programs, community education, enforcement and fines for non-compliance.
The law provides CalRecycle with the regulatory authority required to achieve the organic waste disposal reduction targets.