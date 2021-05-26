Three suspects were booked into the Tehama County Jail on charges related to illegal commercial growing of marijuana in Cottonwood on May 18.
The Tehama County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigation and the county Department of Environmental Health served a search warrant on the 18000 block of Bowman Road in Cottonwood where they reportedly arrested Leon Naranjo Cipraino, 20, Leon Leopoldo Carbajal, 39, and Remigo Arcos Jimenez, 39, all of Cottonwood.
Investigators reported locating three greenhouses with a total of 1,730 growing marijuana plants. Also located was approximately 50 pounds of packaged marijuana bud ready for sale, along with $4,000 cash and four firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, which is illegal under California law, according to investigators.
The suspects were booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of marijuana for sale, cultivation of marijuana and possession of illegal assault weapon.