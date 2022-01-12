Caltrans District 2 and Golden State Bridge, Inc. are planning for nighttime surveying work later this week on sections of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge on Interstate 5 near the Tehama/Shasta County line.
On Thursday night, Jan. 13-14, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., motorists should currently plan for alternating lane closures on northbound Interstate 5 near the bridge, said Caltrans officials.
Motorists are advised to slow down and drive carefully in the area. Delays for work this week are anticipated to be minimal, due to traffic volumes during nighttime hours on the interstate and operations involved. Delays may be longer if traffic incidents are associated.
Motorists are urged to remain on the freeway and not use local roads to bypass construction efforts and traffic delays. Law enforcement personnel will be present in the area.
Highway conditions, including areas of road work and traffic delays, can be found on QuickMap at all hours every day. Information and updates can also be found on the District 2 Facebook and Twitter pages.
Continued bridge joint operations are planned upcoming for the northbound number 2 (slow lane), southbound number 1 (fast lane), and southbound number 2 lanes on the bridge. This work and scheduling are subject to change at any time. Caltrans and contractor are currently planning for night work for the remainder of these operations.
Contact District 2 at 530-225-3426 or by email with questions or to be added to the district's email lists for future information and anticipated work dates and times.