A report of shots fired at the residence on Prospect Peak Court in the Lake California ended with a Cottonwood man behind bars on suspicion of attempted murder.
It appears Jay Wilbur Kitchen, 48, of Cottonwood shot multiple rounds at his neighbor’s vehicle and residence around 9:36 p.m., on Sunday, Sept. 29.
Kitchen is reported to have then entered the home of Eric Allan Brown, 34, and fired several more rounds as Brown fled the residence and waited for law enforcement to arrive, reported the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they located several bullet holes at the scene consistent with Brown’s statements.
During a search of Kitchen’s residence deputies reported finding multiple firearms believed to have been used during the attack.
Kitchen was placed under arrest and booked into the Tehama County Jail on $1 million bail suspicion of attempted murder.
This investigation is ongoing and deputies are working to determine the motive for Kitchen’s alleged attack on his neighbor.