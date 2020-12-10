A woman reportedly searching through mailboxes that did not belong to her on Blyth Way in Cottonwood, led Tehama County sheriff's deputies on a 35 minute vehicle pursuit that ended in Redding with her arrest on Thursday, Dec. 10.
Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m., on a vehicle driven by Heidi Teresa Walizer, 57, of Cottonwood after it was seen leaving the Blyth Way area, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.
After making contact with Walizer, during the traffic stop, deputies learned she was reportedly wanted on an arrest warrant for suspicion of resisting arrest and trespassing.
When asked by the deputies to exit the vehicle, Walizer drove off and entered northbound Interstate 5 with the deputies in pursuit, said the sheriff's office in a press release.
Walizer reportedly left the freeway at Gas Point Road, and with assistance from Shasta County sheriff's deputies, was pursued onto Happy Valley Trail where deputies attempted to disable her vehicle with a spike strip.
Now with three flat tires, Walizer continued to flee on Highway 273 where the pursuit was discontinued by deputies due to heavy traffic and the vehicle being monitored by California Highway Patrol Air Operations, reported the sheriff's office.
CHP Air Operations advised the sheriff's office the suspect vehicle had pulled into the Wendy's restaurant on Hilltop Avenue at Cypress Boulevard in Redding, where deputies located and arrested by Walitzer.
During the 21 mile pursuit, deputies report Walizer reached a top speed of 75 mph, ran stop signs and multiple red lights.
She was booked into the Tehama County Jail on $23,000 bail and suspicion of felony evading law enforcement, as well as her outstanding arrest warrants.