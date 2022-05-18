A vehicle crash on Highway 99E south of Rowles Road left one man dead, two in critical condition and a woman behind bars on May 13.
The crash occurred around 2:55 p.m. when Rebecca Ann Bryant, 46, of Cottonwood, who was driving a white 2015 Toyota Corolla northbound, was reportedly attempting to pass vehicles in front of her by moving into the southbound lanes.
Bryant’s driving caused a southbound 1999 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Alejandro Arrellano, 49, of Gridley to take evasive action, apparently moving into the northbound lanes where he struck a 2002 Cadillac El Dorado head-on, said the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff office.
The driver of the El Dorado, 49-year-old Felton Price III, of Chico suffered major injuries and was transported to Enloe Medical Center in Chico.
Arrellano also suffered major injuries and was transported to the same location. His passenger, Jose Nazarro Arellano, 52, of Gridley was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
The Cadillac ended up off the roadway, however the Malibu came to rest blocking both lanes of traffic.
Bryant fled the scene, according to the CHP, and was later located on Trefoil Lane in Cottonwood where she was arrested and booked into the Tehama County Jail on suspicion of felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.
The crash is under investigation by the CHP, which reports alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.