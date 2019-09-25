Tehama County officially has a 2019-20 adopted budget with a unanimous vote of approval by the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s board meeting.
Presented by county Auditor LeRoy Anderson, it was reported the county is going to have to dip into its reserve account to balance the 2019-20 budget as the previous fiscal budget fund balance carryover and projected revenues are not sufficient to meet expenditure appropriations in the general fund.
In a summary of the recommended budget, Anderson said upon recognizing that revisions were required to close the budget gap, Supervisors Bob Williams and Candy Carlson continued their service on the budget ad hoc board committee, meeting multiple times with department heads and the fiscal team to discuss short term and long term opportunities for reducing expenses and increasing revenues.
The budget report states, “As a result of the committee’s efforts, revenue projections were judiciously increased and expenses decreased, and with the use of reserves the proposed budget will be balanced. These efforts reduced the funding gap from over $8 million at recommended to approximately $3.33 million prior to applying the fund balance carryover.”
After the fund balance carryover was applied the funding gap covered by four reserve accounts was $1.4 million. Accounts covering the gap came from restricted general, committed health services, Antelope sewer and $1.2 million from the reserve committed for economic uncertainty.
That move leaves the balance amount in the county’s economic uncertainty account at $3.6 million, $400,578 in excess of the 8.33 percent of the overall budget as required.
Total appropriations for fiscal year 2019-2020 for all funds sum to $214,960,650, which includes an increase of over $40 million to the road fund allocation. Operating transfers from the general fund account to other funds total $17,786,801; consequently, net total appropriations sum to $197,173,849, according to the report.
This represents an increase of 32.93 percent from the 2018-2019 budget.
The budget present on Tuesday was a continuation of steps taken over the last three years to reduce the county’s ongoing reliance on fund balance carryover.
“For the third year, with the concurrence of the affected department heads, budgeted revenues and expenses have been adjusted to more closely match actuals over the past three years,” Anderson said.
“This change results in a leaner budget with less flexibility for departments to absorb minor anomalies which may occur in any given year. These changes have reduced fund balance carryover from a past range of $7 – $9 million to the less than $2 million available for fiscal year 2019-2020. For the first time, the adopted budget will utilize reserves to fund recurring expenses.”
Funded in the adopted budget is $1.8 million in capital improvements, including $845,810 to the county’s probation Re-Entry Day Report facility.