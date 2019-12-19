“Home for the Holidays” is the theme of a Tehama County Animal Care Center pet adoption event that starts today, Dec. 19 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 21, at which time adoption fees for all dogs is $25 or less, all kittens will be $10, and all adult cats are available to adopt for free.
“The holiday season is often the time families decide to add a new pet to the family. We want to encourage families to look to the shelter for their new furry friend,”said Animal Care Center Manager Christine McClintock.
Adoptable dogs have been micro-chipped, licensed, started on vaccinations and have been tested for heartworm. Cats are also started on vaccinations and have tested negative for feline leukemia. Additionally, all spay/neuter and rabies vaccination fees for dogs and cats alike will be paid for by P.E.T.S. (Providing Essentials for Tehama Shelter). All adopted animals will be spayed or neutered prior to going home with adopters.
“Winter is especially hard on the animals in the shelter, and we want to see them in a warm, loving home before the year ends,” McClintock added. “For that reason, we have reduced our adoption prices to the lowest of the year. We are hoping to find a home for every animal in the shelter during the ‘Home for the Holidays’ event.”
In addition to amazingly low adoption prices, each adopter will receive a stocking filled with toys and treats for their new pet, thanks to generous donations from P.E.T.S.
Adoption hours for the event will run 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1- 4:30 p.m. all three days.
“Don’t miss it,” McClintock shared.
The Tehama County Animal Care Center is located at 1830 Walnut Street in Red Bluff. for more information regarding adopting, fostering or becoming a Care Center volunteer, please call the Tehama County Animal Care Center at 530-527-3439.