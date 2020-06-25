It’s budget-time for Tehama County and Corning governments, with each entity presenting proposed 2020-21 budgets this week. Due to financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, both may have to dip into reserves to balance deficit budgets.
Corning City Manager Kristina Miller shared a proposed budget with the City Council during Tuesday’s telephonic meeting, stating, “This year it is particularly difficult to reasonably project revenue due to COVID-19.”
She reported the city is looking at sales tax revenue decreases of about 14 percent.
“The City is fortunate to have a comfortable level of General Fund reserves during this time of uncertainty. Measure A funding is allowing the city to maintain its existing services, while funding a significant amount of capital improvement expenses,” she added.
Miller proposed total city revenues from all sources for 2020-21 at $13.5 million, with anticipated expenditures at $14.5 million.
“The passage of Measure A (the voter approved half cent sale tax increase) allowed the city to build up its reserves. This is allowing the City to avoid layoffs during this difficult time, which I am extremely grateful for,” she said. “Since personnel costs represent 75 percent of general fund expenditures, there are little other means to cut expenditures unfortunately.”
Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin gave a presentation on the county’s proposed budget during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
“Although this plan is comprehensive and provides a framework for continuous operations of the County, the adopted budget will require significant adjustments to align anticipated revenues with growing expenses,” Goodwin said.
The Board has three months to work on the budget before it is presented in September for approval and adoption.
“The proposes status quo budget presented today has a funding gap in the General Fund of $4.85 million, higher than the previously projected deficit of $4 million, which gave rise to the County’s efforts for a failed sales tax increase to continue funding existing services and support the operating costs for the jail expansion,” Goodwin added.
He went on to say county administration and the auditor’s office will work with county departments and the Budget Ad Hoc Committee to prepare three proposals for the 2020-21 adopted budget.
“The three budgets may include a one-year budget with minimal reductions and impacts to service with further reliance on reserves as a baseline to compare the other two,” Goodwin said. “The other two plans will present a three to five-year plan to fiscal stability, which require increases in costs for service, reduction in service, significant impact to employees, closures of facilities and/or a combination of each.”