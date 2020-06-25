Tehama County saw an increase of 19 new cases of COVID-19 reported between Friday, June 19 and Tuesday, June 23, according to the county’s Public Health Agency.
The 19 new cases brings the county total to 53 confirmed positive cases, with 3,338 tests coming back negative,.
Of the 53 cases, 25 are active in isolation, 27 recovered and one reported death; 32 of the cases are female, 21 male.
Due to medical privacy laws, the county cannot disclose information on the positive test cases, such as names and where they live.
County officials continue to investigate each case and identifying those who may have come in contact with each COVID-19 patient. Those identified are tested for the virus and further action of isolation or quarantine taken as required.
Neighboring Glenn County has 42 positive cases with 777 people tested, Butte County reports 111 positive cases out of 8,174 tests, and Shasta County 86 positives out of 10,069 tests.
Tehama County officials say the increase in positive COVID-19 cases is due to community transmission. Many of the recent cases consist of individuals that did not exhibit any symptoms, also known as asymptomatic. With increased capacity for testing and more activities and businesses reopening, an increase in cases was expected.
Last week it was reported results from Biobot Analytics analysis of wastewater from the Corning Wastewater Treatment Plant revealed 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in Corning. Wastewater samples were taken weekly during in May to estimate the actual number of people infected.
However, the study does not identify those infected, and as a result Tehama County Public Health continues to encourage residents to be tested for COVID-19.
The Governor of California has issued a statewide guidance that California residents are to wear face coverings in most settings outside of home.
Tehama County Public Health also continues to strongly encourage people to embrace the principles of social distancing, hand hygiene, and wearing a face covering in public is critical to stopping the virus’s spread.
“Our progress in reopening the community has been largely due to the community’s adherence to these principles,” reported the agency. “Our ability to continue reopening depends on our ability to bring the same caution and commitment to stopping the spread into our workplaces and community spaces. The return to daily activities should be done as safely as possible.”
For more information on COVID-19 call 211 or visit the following websites: www.cdc.gov; www.cdph.gov/covid19; and www.tehamacohealthservices.net.