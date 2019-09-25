Tehama County didn’t make the cut on a Community Development Block state grant for which it had applied to fund the proposed Vista Way homeless shelter and the Skyview Water District System, reported Tehama County Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin.
The county was applying for $2.6 million in grants funds to restructure the county-owned Vista Way facility into a 10,000 square-foot one-stop homeless shelter.
For more than two years a committee and agency partnership has been working on projects to address and support the homeless population in the county, with high hopes the funding would come through for the Vista Way homeless shelter which would have facilitated around 50 persons who met the requirements for temporary occupancy.
In addition, the grant requested $100,000 in funds for planning of the water system at Ponderosa Sky Ranch.
Goodwin said the county isn’t giving up on ways to fund the two projects and as additional grants become available, including another round of Community Development Block Grant funding, the county will proactively move forward in the application process.
“We were the highest scoring project of those that were not awarded,” Goodwin said.