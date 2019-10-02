As Tehama County expenses go up, the county’s administration and Board of Supervisors are looking at ways to balance ongoing deficit budgets – including a discussion on increasing local sales tax.
Following Tuesday’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting, the board conducted a special study session to consider placing a local sales tax measure on a future ballot.
Leading the discussion was Chief Administrator Bill Goodwin, who explained the county’s yearly increase in annual expenses is putting a strain on the county’s budget reserves used to balance the 2019-20 budget.
“Without a new a reliable revenue source, significant reductions in services, including within public safety, will be required,” Goodwin stated.
He noted, voter approved sales tax measures have been used effectively in other communities to continue to provide an acceptable level of service, including the cities of Corning and Red Bluff.
The timeline for placing a local sales tax measure on the March 2020 ballot requires that the Board of Supervisors consider an ordinance on Nov. 5, which includes the general purpose and specific percentage of the taxation.
The county currently has a sales tax rate of 7.25 percent
Goodwin said local sales taxes capture revenues from all who purchase goods and services in the county, not just residents.
“A sales tax is the only tax that stays entirely in the control of a local governing agency to address local priorities,” he added.
A county-wide measure would apply to all taxable sales within the cities of Corning, Red Buff, and Tehama, as well as the unincorporated areas.
As an example, Goodwin said an increase sale tax of half a cent would bring in a projected revenue of $3.950 million to the county coffers, while a one cent increase would add $7.9 million.
The current gap between county expenses and revenues is $2-4 million annually. In addition to that, the anticipated operational costs for the 64-bed re-entry jail facility will be approximately $2.7 million annually.
“Therefore, to avoid significant reductions in services and facilities, additional annual revenues of $5 to $7 million are needed,” Goodwin said.